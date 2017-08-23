Rush Limbaugh enters milestone year for radio show

This month was a milestone anniversary for Cape Girardeau native and nationally syndicated talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

"America's Anchorman" -- as Rush calls himself -- celebrated the start of his 30th year of the Rush Limbaugh Show.

When he launched the show on Aug. 1, 1988, Limbaugh blazed a new trail. This was not your average caller-based show. In fact, Rush takes few calls each day. But his conservative views plus an entertaining style served him well with listeners.

Rush comes from a long line of Limbuaghs in Southeast Missouri, including his brother David who is also a best-selling author and syndicated columnist. However, Rusty, as he was known growing up, paved a different path -- one that took him across the country working in the marketing office of the Kansas City Royals to other radio jobs here and there. His love for radio, which started during his teen years on a local Cape Girardeau station, remained, and ultimately it was his own show that made a mark in media and national politics.

Limbaugh's success led to a brief stint on television. Listeners still ask him to do a television show, to which Rush declines. And the monthly Limbaugh Letter has continued. Limbaugh's interviews for the print publication are always insightful. Still, it's the Monday through Friday, three-hour radio show drives the most enjoyment.

Any career that lasts 30 consecutive years is impressive. But consider the competition Rush now has as compared to 1988. Between legacy media, blogs, social media and more, Rush still makes news through his daily show and captures the attention of millions of listeners.

To Cape Girardeau's native son Rush Limbaugh: Congratulations on the start of your 30th year "behind the golden EIB microphone."