Fall sports get started for local high school athletes

When high school sports seasons open, they don't dawdle.

They're coming full force, by land and by sea.

The first of the three distinct sports seasons -- fall, winter and spring -- is under way. To many prep fans, the 2017-18 sports season officially kicked off this past Friday night, when lights lit up football fields around the area. While football may be the most visible, area athletes are launching seasons on a multitude of fronts, wielding bats, racquets and clubs.

The fall landscape has gotten increasingly populated, with boys soccer, cross country, volleyball, girls tennis, softball, baseball, volleyball, boys swimming all in the picture.

Oh, did we mention girls golf? The newest addition in Southeast Missouri is quickly gaining traction and stature.

The absence of local competition didn't keep the Notre Dame, which first fielded a team in 2011, from staking claim to the program's first state title in a 40-stroke landslide last year. It was quite an accomplishment for the Bulldogs, and they return all five starters, including Class 1 individual state champion Sarah Bell and all-stater Allison Bray, now seniors. A repeat is definitely on their agenda. In a nod to changing times, they can cut back on some of their travel this year with dual meets against Jackson High School, which is fielding its maiden squad.

The pool is also a cool place these days. Central swimmer Brogan Davis, the most decorated swimmer in school history, embarks on his senior season. Davis is merely a five-time individual state champion who led the Tigers to their first team state title in 2016. He'll again be teaming with the likes of fellow senior Sam Hahs as the Tigers try to win a Class 1 state title after the Missouri State High School Activities Association divided the state competition into two classes.

And don't forget about the Jackson girls cross country team, which will be defending a state title for the first time after winning the state's largest class -- Class 4 -- last season.

The fall also provides sneak previews into the spring, with baseball fans getting an early look at a few teams, notably three-time defending state champion Bell City. Will the Cubs be able to replace a talented group of seniors?

This is an exciting time, and story lines abound with athletes, teams and defending champions.

We wish all the athletes health, and we hope they make memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

Whether or not you have a son, daughter, brother, sister, cousin or friend on a team, we encourage everyone to get out this fall and take in the competition. We know we'll be watching and documenting, both in print and online at semoball.com.

The bell has rung, and high school sports are now in session.

Good luck to all!