Solar Eclipse 2017

Monday, August 21, 2017
User-submitted story by Abby Gerlach

Kennedy Marquart (right) and Piper (left) safely enjoying the solar eclipse in the Heartland! Photo taken near Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau precisely 5 minutes before totality!

