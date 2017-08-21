Grant sought to expand scope of Levi's Adventure Trail

Fred Lynch Order this photo

Levis Adventure Trail is on track for completion in October, charity president Viney Mosley said, and the organization is seeking a grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

The Delta Creative Placemaking Initiative lets local government entities partner with a not-for-profit organization to submit an application for a seed investment up to $30,000. If the application is successful, up to 50 hours of coaching, mentoring and technical assistance also will be offered.

In a news release, Delta Regional Authority stated the initiative was launched to strengthen the Delta economy and improve the quality of life for the regions 10 million residents.

Mosley said the grant award will be announced this fall, likely in September, and is one piece of a funding structure that involves Cape Girardeau Countys parks department, county commission and other entities.

Levis Childrens Charity, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit association working to build the adventure trail in Cape County Park South, first developed a relationship with the parks department in spring 2016, Mosley said, as other fundraising efforts were underway.

Levi Collom was 3 years old in 2012 when he went to take a nap and did not wake up, said Mosley, who is Colloms grandmother.

Levi loved the outdoors  particularly camping and the Current River  and the outdoor exhibit will mimic the things he loved.

The outpouring of love, support, and donations to help us build Levis Adventure Trail is overwhelming, Mosley said in an email Thursday.

In 2016, Mosley said, the charity had cash and in-kind donations totaling $220,000, and Cape County Park South had a playground that needed to be replaced.

We pledged $150,000 in playground equipment to the county for Levis Adventure Trail, Mosley said.

The county applied for a matching grant of $150,000, which was approved, Mosley said.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources administered the grant.

Mosley said the projected cost for the adventure trail is $345,000, of which only $45,000 is provided by the County Park Development Fund.

On Thursday, the county commission approved the application for the Delta Regional Authoritys program, which seeks to increase tourism and focus on culture, art and history.

Levis Childrens Charity has $16,000 pledged and Cape County Park Development will provide $10,000 if the grant is approved, Mosley wrote in Thursdays email.

Mosley said the theme of Levis Adventure Trail is based on the Native Americans who traded on property Levis family owns in Van Buren, Missouri, with tepees, large rocks for climbing, a canoe and a resting horse, as well as a campfire.

If approved, this grant will provide the money needed to enhance the playground with Native American musical instruments [and] art which represents Native American culture, Mosley wrote in an email.

At Thursdays county commission meeting, Mosley said she realized the process was moving fast, but shed found out about the DRA grant Aug. 7 and been working to complete the application since.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said it would be good to bring some of the grant money to the region, as it would add to a tourist draw and local commerce.

Mosley said applying for the grant was a real shot in the dark, but she thought it was important to try for it.

Its been amazing how this process has unfolded, Mosley said at Thursdays meeting.

