*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

People on the Move

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, August 20, 2017
User-submitted story by John C Gabler

Jackson resident John Thomas (JT) Gabler, a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, has completed Boatswain Mate A-School at the US Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, VA and has been advanced to the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class in the US Coast Guard.

He is currently stationed in Detroit, MI aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice breaking tug on the Great Lakes with duties including Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, and setting buoys in the summer time. In the winter they keep the shipping lanes clear of ice.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: