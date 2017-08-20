People on the Move

Jackson resident John Thomas (JT) Gabler, a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, has completed Boatswain Mate A-School at the US Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, VA and has been advanced to the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class in the US Coast Guard.

He is currently stationed in Detroit, MI aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice breaking tug on the Great Lakes with duties including Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, and setting buoys in the summer time. In the winter they keep the shipping lanes clear of ice.