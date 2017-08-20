Perryville welcomes eclipse tourists with Solarfest

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

PERRYVILLE, Mo.  For a 2 minutes and 34 seconds, darkness will fall upon Perryville during Mondays total solar eclipse.

With help from the citys tourism department, the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed an influx of tourists wanting to see the eclipse by holding Solarfest in Perryvilles downtown square during the weekend.

Being in the path of totality, we felt it was important. If were going to bring people to town, lets show them what Perryville has to offer, said Connie Mahathath, a board member of the chamber.

The festival began Friday evening with a carnival, a parade and live music on the square. It continued Saturday morning with the unveiling of a sundial outside of the Perry County Courthouse.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz unveiled the sundial just before noon Saturday.

Kutz said the sundial, designed by Abraham Mohler, will stand as a commemoration of the astrological event.

Throughout the day, the sundial casts the shadow of a P onto its face and marks the times at which the eclipse will occur.

The sundial rests atop a pedestal designed by EarthWorks and features three plaques that explain how sundials work and a commemoration of the eclipse.

After the unveiling, a Moon Pie eating contest was held in the square, as well as an alien costume contest and a 573 Solar Chalk Art Festival.

Eclipse events continue today, including a Solar Mud Festival in Perryville City Park sponsored by 573 Magazine and more Solarfest events at the Seminary Picnic Grounds before the solar eclipse begins shortly before midday Monday.

We knew there was going to be several people in town, and so we thought, What better way to entertain them and showcase Perryville? said Kelly Brown, president of the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Viewings of the eclipse in Perryville will be hosted Monday at Perryville City Park, The Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex and the Seminary Picnic Grounds.

