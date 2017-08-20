Brown brings education, experience into Jackson city post

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

Jacksons new city engineer, Clint Brown, comes to the job with enthusiasm and experience, and he said hes felt welcome so far.

Brown graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology, or Missouri S&T, in Rolla, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, with an emphasis in construction management and contracts.

He previously served under Perryville, Missouri, city engineer Tim Baer. While studying at Missouri S&T, he had an internship with Robinson Construction Co. as an assistant project manager.

All that education and experience will be helpful in a position that calls on several areas of expertise, Brown said.

This job is unique among any jobs that a person in this field can acquire because it touches all of the different areas a civil engineer could possibly have a career in, Brown wrote in an email.

Project management, budgeting, designing, reviewing plans and hands-on field work were a few areas Brown mentioned as being part of his job duties.

Im looking forward to participating in all of these areas as well as helping to maintain and progress the city of Jackson while serving its citizens, Brown added in the email.

Brown joins the staff of city employees during a period of growth and rebuilding infrastructure in Jackson, where several initiatives are underway for improvement.

In Jackson City Park, the Hubble Creek Pedestrian Bridge is slated to be replaced later this year.

The bridge will be installed at the site of the current bridge, will keep the same approaches and will have a metal frame with concrete decking, parks director Shane Anderson said at the Aug. 7 board of aldermen meeting.

Another project, the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail, is in early stages. The 7,200-foot trail would include utility-line access and a walking trail along the east side of Hubble Creek from an existing overpass on Highway 72/East Jackson Boulevard southwest to the soccer park.

At the Aug. 7 board of aldermen meeting, Dominic Thompson of Smith & Co. Engineers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said the corridor has been identified, and the city will seek easements before planning begins.

Concrete-paving repair in several sections of town will begin next month as part of an ongoing maintenance schedule. It will be carried out by Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge, according to an Aug. 7 memo from Brown to the board of aldermen.

Brown will have his hand in these and other projects, from the planning and design stage to working with contractors to monitoring work and final cleanup.

But Brown said hes looking forward to the opportunity to work in Jackson for a few reasons.

Jackson is a hidden gem among small towns, and its a great place to work, Brown wrote. Its a unique town in that its aggressively progressing but at the same time still has that small-town feel, and I couldnt ask for a better environment to work in.

Brown said hed like to thank all city employees and other people who have welcomed me into the community and have helped to make my transition into this position operate smoothly.

