Chaffee man charged with attempting to have ex-wife killed

A Chaffee, Missouri, man tried to arrange the killing of his ex-wife but unwittingly hired an undercover officer to do the job, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office on Friday charged Samuel W. Lix, 24, with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree child endangerment.

Lix met with undercover Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. T. Templemire on Thursday after asking a confidential informant to find someone to kill his ex-wife, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Templemire.

Lix asked Templemire to kill his ex-wife, telling the officer his ex-wife was trying to get custody of their child and making Lix pay $700 in child support each month, Templemire wrote.

Lix gave the officer a sketch of his ex-wifes home, a photograph of her, license-plate numbers from the vehicles she was known to drive and a revolver to use in the killing, according to the statement.

Lix arranged to pay Templemire after the killing, and asked him, Youre going to make sure she is dead, right? Not just f---ed up? according to the statement.

Police later learned Lix had left his 2-month-old son at home unattended, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County Sheriffs Sgt. Matt Scroggins.

Lixs bond was set at $250,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-2637

Pertinent address:

Chaffee, Mo.