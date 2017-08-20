- Woman's post about 'Back the Blue' sign in Jackson coffee shop prompts firing from nearby bar (8/15/17)12
- Scott City man dies in motorcycle crash near Millersville (8/13/17)
- Stoogefest headliner cancels, cites NAACP travel advisory in Missouri (8/15/17)2
- How to save a life: Lifeguards resuscitated young girl at Cape Splash (8/17/17)2
- Teen convicted of shooting area woman in 2015 (8/13/17)
- Man accused of making terror threats against dental office (8/13/17)
- Councilman: Scott City mayor, city administrator resigned (8/15/17)4
- Woman dies in house fire in Cape Girardeau County (8/16/17)
- Scott City school chief gets raise, while some teachers don't (8/17/17)6
- 'Love, not hate': Area residents gather to sing, talk about racial issues after violence in Charlottesville (8/14/17)89
GT - 4x4 - 8-20-17
James Lyons
Crystal City, Texas
If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?
"Do not open."
What TV game show would you most like to compete on?
"Family Feud."
August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?
Never played it.
What actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Mos Def.
Rebecca McFarland
Jackson
If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?
"Sweet and sassy."
What TV game show would you most like to compete on?
"Family Feud."
August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?
No.
What actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Diane Lane.
Tone Miller
Blytheville, Arkansas
If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?
"Beware."
What TV game show would you most like to compete on?
"Brain Game."
August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?
Not interested.
What actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Jamie Foxx.
J.R. Reed
Yorktown, Virginia
If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?
"Handle with care."
What TV game show would you most like to compete on?
"Family Feud."
August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?
I enjoy watching golf. I've never played golf, but I like watching.
What actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Brad Pitt.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: