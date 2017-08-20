GT - 4x4 - 8-20-17

Crystal City, Texas

James Lyons

Crystal City, Texas

If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?

"Do not open."

What TV game show would you most like to compete on?

"Family Feud."

August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?

Never played it.

What actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Mos Def.

Rebecca McFarland

Jackson

Jackson

If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?

"Sweet and sassy."

What TV game show would you most like to compete on?

"Family Feud."

August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?

No.

What actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Diane Lane.

Tone Miller

Blytheville, Arkansas

Blytheville, Arkansas

If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?

"Beware."

What TV game show would you most like to compete on?

"Brain Game."

August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?

Not interested.

What actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Jamie Foxx.

J.R. Reed

Yorktown, Virginia

Yorktown, Virginia

If you were a product with a warning label, what would it say?

"Handle with care."

What TV game show would you most like to compete on?

"Family Feud."

August is National Golf Month. Do you enjoy the sport?

I enjoy watching golf. I've never played golf, but I like watching.

What actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Brad Pitt.