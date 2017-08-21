Conceal carry reciprocity

Senate Bill 446, the "Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017" was recently introduced in Congress. This chaotic and dangerous bill does not create consistent concealed carry requirements across the country. Instead, it would gut existing gun laws, override state laws and make the weakest link the law of the land. Unlike drivers license laws, concealed carry laws vary drastically by state.

A survey taken in August 2016, found that 86 percent of Missouri residents think that permits should be required to carry concealed weapons in public. As a proud member of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I urge area residents to join me in asking Senator McCaskill and Senator Blunt in opposing Concealed Carry Reciprocity.

LYNDA STEWART, Dexter, Missouri