- Woman's post about 'Back the Blue' sign in Jackson coffee shop prompts firing from nearby bar (8/15/17)11
- Scott City man dies in motorcycle crash near Millersville (8/13/17)
- Sands Pancake House moving to Morgan Oak location (8/11/17)1
- Stoogefest headliner cancels, cites NAACP travel advisory in Missouri (8/15/17)2
- Cape movie theater to feature recliners, new food and drink options (8/11/17)3
- Teen convicted of shooting area woman in 2015 (8/13/17)
- Man accused of making terror threats against dental office (8/13/17)
- Councilman: Scott City mayor, city administrator resigned (8/15/17)4
- Woman dies in house fire in Cape Girardeau County (8/16/17)
- How to save a life: Lifeguards resuscitated young girl at Cape Splash (8/17/17)2
Cape welcomes Southeast students back to campus
Yesterday was move-in day at Southeast Missouri State University.
The bustle that comes with university life has begun anew.
The streets will become a little busier. Coffee shops and downtown businesses will see a boost.
We say welcome to all the new students, and welcome back to those who are returning.
Have fun, study hard, and be safe.
For those who are new to college life, we know it's an exciting and challenging time. For many, this is the first time away from home. This is the beginning of adulthood. But as you consider joining a fraternity or sorority and finding your place in the social structure of college, please don't forget to make your education a priority. Making friends should come naturally. You'll find people who share your values and goals, and you'll make friends that will last a lifetime. So make time for that. Enjoy your college experience. But keep your studies in focus.
While you're here, we encourage you to really get to know the city of Cape Girardeau. There are many fun and cultural things to do here. Drive around, explore and ask questions.
Here's to an enjoyable, rewarding, challenging school year at Southeast. We wish you the best.