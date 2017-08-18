Cape welcomes Southeast students back to campus

Yesterday was move-in day at Southeast Missouri State University.

The bustle that comes with university life has begun anew.

The streets will become a little busier. Coffee shops and downtown businesses will see a boost.

We say welcome to all the new students, and welcome back to those who are returning.

Have fun, study hard, and be safe.

For those who are new to college life, we know it's an exciting and challenging time. For many, this is the first time away from home. This is the beginning of adulthood. But as you consider joining a fraternity or sorority and finding your place in the social structure of college, please don't forget to make your education a priority. Making friends should come naturally. You'll find people who share your values and goals, and you'll make friends that will last a lifetime. So make time for that. Enjoy your college experience. But keep your studies in focus.

While you're here, we encourage you to really get to know the city of Cape Girardeau. There are many fun and cultural things to do here. Drive around, explore and ask questions.

Here's to an enjoyable, rewarding, challenging school year at Southeast. We wish you the best.