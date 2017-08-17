4-Her's Boosts Leadership Skills and Civic Engagement through 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus

Adam and Samuel Koenig of Jackson learned about political processes in the vibrant, living classroom of the nations capital as part of Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF), an intensive 4-H civic engagement program for high-school youth held at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, MD. They were part of 44 Missouri 4-Hers who attended CWF from June 11-16. The Missouri delegation was from across the state. They are the sons of Keith and Jan Koenig and are members of the Tilsit 4-H club in Cape Girardeau County. Lesley Meier, 4-H Youth Specialist for Cape Girardeau County, chaperoned the trip.

For more than 50 years, National 4-H Conference Center has invited thousands of young people from across the country to travel to Washington, DC and participate in civic workshops, committees and field trips before returning home to make positive changes in their own communities. CWF not only strengthens young peoples understanding of the governments civic process, but it also boosts their leadership skills, communication skills and overall confidence.

During CWF, youth get a behind-the-scenes look at the nations capital while meeting with members of Congress to learn more about how their government works. At the end of the program, youth draft step-by-step action plans to address important issues in their communities.

CWF is a great opportunity for young people to come together, talk about the problems they see in their communities, and identify solutions to make their communities stronger, said Jennifer Sirangelo, president & CEO, National 4-H Council. The experiences these young people gain during CWF gives them the tools and confidence to grow and thrive as leaders.

The Missouri delegation left on June 10 and spent the night in Dayton, Ohio before heading onto Washington D.C. During the week, the youth visited Mount Vernon, the National Cathedral, Lincoln, Vietnam, Korean, World War II, Martin Luther King Jr, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Marine, Air Force, and Pentagon Memorials. Youth also able to see the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Wednesday, June 14 was Capitol Hill day. The youth met with Senator Roy Blunt, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Rep. Jason Smith, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and Rep. Sam Graves. They also toured the U.S. Capitol and visited the Library of Congress. For cultural heritage night, the group saw The Sound of Music at the Kennedy Center. On Friday, June 16, there was a White House tour and visits to the National Archives, Holocaust Museum, and various Smithsonian Museums. The youth interacted with 4-H youth from nine states throughout the week.

From Washington D.C., the group headed north to Baltimore. There they visited Fort McHenry, where the Star Spangled Banner was written. The youth also saw the National Aquarium, spent time in the Inner Harbor, and took a harbor cruise. The following day was spent in New York City. A walk in Central Park, the 9/11 Memorial, Top of the Rock, and other poplar New York sites were seen. The highlight of the day was the Hudson Bay speedboat ride to see the Statue of Liberty. Youth returned to Missouri early on June 20.

