2017 Cape Girardeau County 4-H Achievement Day and County Fair

Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers ages 5-18 exhibited their non-animal projects on Saturday, July 15 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Office during the 4-H County Fair. On Friday night, 4-Hers had the opportunity to talk with a judge about their projects and discuss what they learned. This process is called conference judging. Exhibits ranged from cake decorating, foods, woodworking, arts and crafts, sewing, and shooting sports were on display. Best of Show winners were selected as well as Missouri State Fair exhibits. Best of Show winners were Arts and Crafts  Ashley Fristsche, Cake Decorating  Larissa Hoffman, Clothing  Savannah Rolfing, Breads  Anna Ahrens, Home Environment  Isabella Munroe, Horse  Sophie Dowdy, Knitting  Anna Ahrens, Photography  Maggie Howe, Welding  Ashtin Koerber. Youth who had projects selected for display at the Missouri State Fair August 10-20 in addition to the Best of Show winners were: Emily Aufdenberg, Hannah Aufdenberg, Kaitlyn Aufdenberg, Grace Boettcher, Paul Boettcher, Sophie Dowdy, Alex Eftink, Ashley Fritsche, Amelia George, Maggie Howe, Ashtin Koerber, Lauren McClanahan, Dylan Muench, Taylor Muench, Annabell Nash, Charlise Rhodes, Mackenzie Robinson, Owen Rolfing, Savannah Rolfing, and Melody Sievers.

New this year was live poultry exhibits and poultry showmanship. Hunter Aufdenberg had the best of show live bird and won showmanship. Jill Peters, Steven Peters, and Brent Seyer led this event.

Fashion Revue was Friday, July 14. Members enrolled in sewing, knitting and crochet are eligible to compete. The members model the clothing items they make for the judges and discuss the merits of the item. Winners are eligible to compete at the State Fashion Revue Contest October 7 in Columbia. Winners in the Clothes You Make were Reagan Howe, junior division and Maggie Howe, senior division. Knitting intermediate winner was Anna Ahrens and Crochet winner was Lyla Sands, junior division.

Achievement Day was Saturday, July 15 at the Extension Office. 4-H members participated in public speaking, personal development, and gave demonstrations. Demonstrations consist of the members showing others a skill they have learned from their project work. Blue ribbon demonstrators were eligible to give their demonstration at the Missouri State Fair in the 4-H Building. Public speaking winners are eligible to compete at the State Contest September 30 in Columbia. Personal development allows the youth to tell the judges about themselves, projects and interests. This year hands on activities were available during the contests. Activities included the Missouri Department of Conservation Stream Trailer, Tic Tac Toe craft, Seed Art by Melissa LaPlant, SEMO Greenhouse, and Dirt Pudding with Bea Lorenz.

Mateo Hayward and Charlotte Cook, junior division, Anna Ahrens, intermediate division, and Steven Peters, senior division, gave top demonstrations. Personal development winners were Mateo Hayward, junior division, Sophie Dowdy, intermediate division, and Adam Koenig, senior division. Prepared public speaking winner was Samuel Koenig, senior division. Extemporaneous winners were Austin Bodenstein, junior division, Coebie Glastetter, intermediate division and Adam Koenig, senior division.

Cape County 4-H would like to thank the volunteers who judged the projects and events and to the County Fair and Achievement Day committee members, Susan Ahrens, Amanda Aufdenberg, Sarah Aufdenberg, Wanda Aufdenberg, Indi Braden, Tina Bodenstein, Jill Glenzy, and Lisa Howe.