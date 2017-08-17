The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest was held on August 14, 2017 at the Missouri State Fair. Two Cape Girardeau County 4-H members participated  Steven Peters from Tilsit 4-H Club and Brent Seyer from the Arnsberg 4-H Club

They were judged on their barbecue skills as demonstrated while preparing/cooking the chicken, and by judges sensory evaluation of the finished product. They had 2 hours with ½ hour limit on preparation time. They presented two (2) barbecued chicken halves to the judges on provided plates without garnishes. Contestants used charcoal barbecue grilling techniques and presented their final product at or before the end of the 2.5-hour period. In addition, the youth gave the judges a standard recipe card with information about sauce (brand or major ingredients) and key cooking instructions.

Steven Peters placed 1st overall which qualifies him to compete at the National 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest in November in Louisville, Kentucky. Brent Seyer was 2nd in the contest and qualified to compete at the national contest in the turkey division.

Steven Peters also participated in 4-H Egg Demonstration Contest on August 13 at the Missouri State Fair. For this contest, each participant prepares an egg dish and presents information that reflects the contestants knowledge about eggs including nutritional value, preparation, storage, function, grading, sizing, versatility and economics of cooking with eggs. They have 12 minutes prepare the dish. Peters placed 3rd in the senior division.