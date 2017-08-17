LOCAL TEEN ELECTED TO MISSOURI STATE 4-H COUNCIL

Brent Seyer of Oak Ridge recently returned from Columbia where he was elected as a Southeast Regional Representative to the Missouri State 4-H Council. The election took place as part of the 72nd annual State 4-H Congress, May 31 through June 2, which was attended by 240 Missouri teens.

State 4-H Council members are elected by their peers at this event. These teens serve as ambassadors for Missouri 4-H and MU Extension, serving as the voice of youth in policy and programming. Last year, over 22,000 Missouri children and youth participated in 4-H clubs, and and one of every five Missourians were reached by a Missouri 4-H program.

Brent is a junior at Oak Ridge High School and a member of the Arnsberg 4-H Club in Cape Girardeau County. Additional Southeast Regional Representatives are Raylee Leimer, Bollinger County, Gabe Ruehling, Perry County, and Laura Stickles, Stoddard County.