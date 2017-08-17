TEENS GATHER ON MU CAMPUS FOR 72nd STATE 4-H CONGRESS

Teens from across Missouri gathered on the University of Missouri campus May 31 through June 2 for the 72nd annual State 4-H Congress. In all, 240 teens ages 14-18 participated in a variety of hands-on workshops that fit their interests. Choices included topics such as interview skills, electricity, leadership studies, dance, nutrition, laughter and dance.

Cape Girardeau County was represented by Caleb Aufdenberg, Hannah Aufdenberg, Zach Aufdenberg, Morgan Crutsinger, Ashley Fritsche, Maggie Howe, Lauren McClanahan, Steven Peters, Dalton Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Anthony Strack, and Belinda Strack. Lisa Howe and Kenny Seyer chaperoned these youth.

Youth in 4-H get to explore a wide variety of skills and interests," said Lesley Meier, 4-H Youth Specialist. State 4-H Congress is a place where teens can belong, become better leaders, and explore careers as they enjoy life on a university campus. Delegates also worked to set priorities for the 36 peers they elected to represent their regions on Missouris State 4-H Council for the coming year, outlining youth-identified goals for the next 3-5 years. The State 4-H Council represents their voice at the state level, working as ambassadors of 4-H and representatives of the youth in their regions.

Missouri 4-H is a program of MU Extension. Over 22,000 Missouri children and teens participate in 4-H clubs, and one of every five Missourians were reached by a Missouri 4-H program in 2016. According to research, youth in 4-H are more likely than their peers to pursue careers in science, attend college, and contribute to their communities. For more information about Missouri 4-H programs, visit http://4h.missouri.edu.