'Mr. Tiger' Terry Kitchen received well deserved honor

How do you describe school spirit?

Try, Terry Kitchen.

"Coach" to many, "Coach Kitchen" to others, "Mr. Tiger" to some.

Need an inspirational speech at a Cape Central assembly? Look no further than the man who is always wearing some sort of orange apparel, whether it be tie, shirt, cap or jacket. Like a preacher, which he is, he can passionately rain down school spirit upon the student body. Anyone familiar with "Coach" knows his blood type is "O positive."

A former star athlete for Central, he's also served his alma mater as coach and athletic director, a major part of Cape Central High School and Cape Central Junior High for more than 50 years. He led the baseball program to four state final four berths, becoming the program's winningest coach in the process.

He since has watched over countless ballgames from the sideline as an administrator, raised money for fields, tracks and scoreboards, and makes sure the Tiger greats are forever preserved as the force behind the Cape Central Athletic Hall of Fame. His passion for the orange and black is evident no matter the task at hand.

Tough as they came on the field, he is not without his soft spots. The eyes of the Tiger sometimes well with tears, as they did last year when he spoke about the impending razing of the old Central High School gymnasium. They welled again last week when Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Neil Glass surprised him with the announcement at a district staff meeting that the baseball, softball and track facilities would bear his name, being officially known as the Terry W. Kitchen Athletic Complex. The school board approved the resolution at a meeting earlier in the day.

"Was I surprised? Yes. Shocked? Yes," Kitchen told Southeast Missourian sports editor Josh Mlot. "But what an honor. What an honor. I'm gonna tell you, I just couldn't help but get tears in my eyes and cry because I just love this school district, and I work for the best district around. Gosh, it took me by surprise and shock, but at the same time, just so thankful."

A 1970 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central, he met his wife, Barbara, while a student, and they've raised and wove their family around the orange and black. Not surprisingly his son Tatum, like his dad, is the head baseball coach at his alma mater. Kitchen's own school days coincided with the popular song "Be True to Your School." If we didn't know better, we would have thought a boy from Cape Girardeau slipped the lyrics into a mailbox in an envelope addressed to The Beach Boys.

The song's first verse and chorus:

When some loud braggart tries to put me down

And says his school is great

I tell him right away

"Now what's the matter buddy

Ain't you heard of my school

It's number one in the state"

So be true to your school now

Just like you would to your girl or guy

Be true to your school now

And let your colors fly

Be true to your school

It's good to see the door swings both ways, and that a school remains true to such a distinguished student, alum and employee.

Congratulations Coach Kitchen for a truly remarkable honor. Our best wishes to your health. You have the support of a community that knows you will battle illness with the heart of a Tiger.

Your school spirit has lifted us all. Thank you!