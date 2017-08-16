Jackson, MO, Boy Scouts Attend Philmont Scout Ranch

Boy Scouts from Troops 210, 311, and 11 in Jackson, Missouri, attended Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in July 2017. Members of the crew were youths: Isaiah Cougill, Connor Craigmiles, Noah Dameron, Cooper Emmons, Dalton Seabaugh, Kyle Seabaugh, Braiden Wagganer, and Kohl Welker; and adults George Craigmiles, Greg Emmons, David Seabaugh, and Tim Welker. The crew hiked a 77+ mile trek which included rock climbing, rappelling, panning for gold, railroading, blacksmithing, team building challenge events, and conservation activities. The highlights of the trip were climbing both the Tooth of Time (9,003 feet above sea level) and Baldy Mountain--the highest summit at Philmont Scout Ranch (12,441 feet above sea level.)