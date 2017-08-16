COLUMBIA, Mo.  The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Poultry Day was held on June 17, 2017 with over 60 participants from around the state. The 2017 contest included a Junior and Senior Avian Quiz Bowl, Photo Contest, a Dozen Egg Contest, Judging, and educational sessions.

Through the leadership provided by Dr. Jesse Lyons the State 4-H Poultry day provided youth with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in innovative industry practices as well as basic poultry knowledge. 4-H members gained skills in grading eggs and poultry, identifying meat cuts, and selection of quality poultry all while networking with youth from around the state who shared similar interests. This year the morning workshops focused on exploration of the poultry barbeque program and egg preparation techniques. Renee Peters, Steven Peters, and Brent Seyer Cape County 4-H members, helped lead the educational sessions.

Eight Cape Girardeau county 4-H members competed in the 2017 State 4-H Poultry Contest on the University of Missouri campus. Dalton Seabaugh competed in the Senior Judging Division, Anna Ahrens, Hunter Aufdenberg, Austin Bodenstein, Coebie Glastetter, Ryan Glenzy, Emilie Seabaugh, and Alex Seyer competed in the Junior Judging Division.

Dalton Seabaugh placed 2nd overall in the senior division which qualifies him to compete at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in November in Louisville, Kentucky. Anna Ahrens was the high individual in the junior division with Coebie Glastetter placing 2nd, Emilie Seabaugh placed 4th, Alex Seyer was 5th, and Austin Bodenstein was 7th, Hunter Aufdenberg was 8th, and Ryan Glenzy was 9th. Hunter Aufdenberg placed 1st and Austin Bodenstein placed 3rd in the photo contest.