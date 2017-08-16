Polo club and foster program partner for fundraiser

Upon first glance a polo club and children in the court system may not seem to have anything in common.

Polo is generally associated with affluence and the good life, and the other with need.

One common denominator is they are generally out of the view of mainstream society. After all, how many of can say we've actually been aboard a horse playing polo? Likewise, how many of us can saw we grew up in foster care with no long-term stable home? Not many. But reality is, just because some things are not in plain view does not mean they do not exist. We're sure there are many among us who were not aware a polo club -- Little Egypt Polo Club -- existed in Cape Girardeau County. Our awareness of children living in the court system around us can be much the same. That's what makes the Aug. 26 polo event to benefit Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri such an interesting partnership.

The day's proceedings, open to the public and with a $125 admission, will include a competitive polo match at 5 p.m., hors d'oeuvres, dinner, music -- provided by Shades of Soul -- and more.

It's the second year for the pairing between the organizations. The gates will open at 4 p.m. at the Little Egypt Polo Club, 531 County Road 657.

All money raised will go toward children in our area who are the victims of abuse or neglect. Linda Nash, the executive director of Voices for Children/CASA, told Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn the fundraising is necessary for the effective implementation of the organization's mission, which is advocating for children in court cases so they can get a safe, secure, permanent home as soon as possible. CASA works with children ranging from newborn to age 21.

"At 21, they have to age out of the foster system," Nash says, "but we try to keep them so that they can take advantage of some services offered by the state, education and things of that nature."

She said Voices for Children/CASA is a two-part program, with one part focused on placing children 14 and younger in guardianship, with the other part helping older children who never found a permanent home to develop life skills that will help them transition into, as well as navigate, adulthood.

Nash said Voices for Children/CASA served 103 children last year, but that was less than a third of the children in the 32nd judicial circuit, which covers Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties. The organization is doing commendable work to help children caught in situations that are no fault of their own. Life is a difficult road, and it's disturbing to know some are put on it with little or no support from the start.

In a perfect world, such situations would not exist. It's far from perfect, but it's comforting to know there are some knights on white horses out there riding to the rescue. In this case they're the Little Egypt Polo Club, as well as the Voices for Children/CASA and its many volunteers,

If you've never seen a polo match, this would be a great way to cross it off your list, and a great way to help some of the neediest children in our area.

For more information about this event call Voices for Children/CASA at (573) 335-1726.