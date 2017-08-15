Pups campaign is inspiring example of community support for police

For all involved, it was music to the ears.

The recent "Sounds for Hounds" concert was a howling success with $16,238 raised for the purchase and training of four new dogs for the K-9 unit at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

It marked the largest single contribution to the "Pay for the Pups" campaign, launched in January with the lofty goal of $60,000 and which has raised more than $79,000 to date.

"It was an unbelievable amount of support we got from the community on that," said Sara Nenninger, administrative coordinator with the Cape Police Department.

The concert featured local musicians, with an ovation going to the Jerry Ford Orchestra, Andrew Moore, Bruce Zimmerman, Casey Janet Mills, Steve Shaffner, Mike Renick and Zach Priester, Broderick Twiggs, Tina Trickey and the Voices of Harmony, who all performed before nearly 400 patrons at Bedell Theater on the Southeast Missouri State River Campus. The generosity of their time and talent spearheaded the event, which generated contributions from concert-goers and sponsors.

Many others in the "Pay for the Pups" campaign are to be commended as well, including members of the Cape PD who kicked off the drive with a dog wash at Mississippi Mutts. There were several significant donations, including a $15,000 check from the Cape Elks, that continued the momentum and put the finish line in sight.

K-9 Dallas already is on the streets of Cape Girardeau, and two more dogs will be purchased in the fall and another in 2018.

Nenninger said while the goal has been reached, which contributions continue to be received and they will be set aside for expenses incurred with the maintenance of the K-9 officers.

It's inspiring to see what a community can do when the citizens unite and act in concert.

Thanks to all organizations and individuals who donated time, talent and treasure for the K9 officers.