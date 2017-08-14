United Way Plans Fun Surprises for 2017 Campaign Kickoff

United Way of Southeast Missouri promises a few fun changes and surprises to those who attend the organizations 2017 Campaign Kickoff. This years event will look very different from previous kickoffs. In years past, United Way has invited the public to enjoy a free sandwich at the local cinema. This year the ticketed event includes a more formal lunch and venue. The event to launch the annual community drive will be August 24th from 11a.m.-1p.m. at the Isle Event Center.

According to Kristin Funderburk, United Way Community Relations Manager, the change is in response to requests from donors who want to hear more about how their dollars are helping. The $30 ticket price helps cover the meal of someone who has benefitted from one of United Ways partner agencies or one of their representatives. Funderburk adds, Everyone will have an opportunity to learn and ask questions about a program or agency, and some will hear directly from some of the people they have helped.

Another departure from the usual way of doing things is the mystery surrounding the campaign chair. A local leader is always asked to help chair the campaign, and this year the chair will not be revealed until the luncheon. Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director, explains, We are having a lot of fun with this, and we think our donors will, too. Not only is the chair a surprise, but we have another surprise in store for our audience that should leave them feeling excited about our community and eager to help.

One item that is not being kept secret is the campaign theme: Our Community is Your Community. Shelton explains, The feeling of community was so powerful following the Perryville tornado; we want to continue that feeling of neighbor helping neighbor. There are many wonderful organizations that help all parts of the globe, but United Way is laser-focused on helping the people right here in Southeast Missouri.

United Way of Southeast Missouri supports 24 agencies and 30 programs throughout their footprint, which includes Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, and Perry and Bollinger Counties. Due to corporate investors and grants, .99 of every $1 donated by individuals is invested back into these communities.

Tickets for the event are on sale only through Monday, August 14, and can be purchased by calling the United Way office at 573-334-9634.