MDC celebrates 80 years of preserving wildlife

We'd like to be among those extending birthday wishes to the Missouri Department of Conservation as it celebrates its 80th year.

The MDC manages nearly 1 million acres in the state, with a mission of protecting and managing fish, forest and wildlife while also providing access to education and enjoyment for citizens. Under its supervision are numerous popular recreational destinations in Southeast Missouri teeming with opportunities. Places like Rotary Lake in Jackson City Park, Lake Girardeau, Duck Creek Conservation Area near Puxico, Crowleys Ridge Conservation Area near Bloomfield, Wappapello Lake near Poplar Bluff, Millstream Gardens near Fredericktown and Current River Conservation Area near Ellington, to name a few.

In celebration of the anniversary, an open house was held at the MDC's Nature Center last week at the Cape County North Park, which houses the regional headquarter.

The Nature Center in itself is a testament to the vitality and vision of the MDC as an instrument of preservation, awareness and access. It opened in May of 2005 and has served as a "natural resource," connecting citizens of all ages to the outdoors through activities, both recreational and informational. In an increasing urban society, the Nature Center is a nicely crafted corridor to the outdoors, promoting a bond between nature and man, especially the young, who will be tasked with its preservation one day.

It's a free resource funded by tax dollars and includes trails, fishing ponds, aquariums, demonstrations, art exhibits and public lectures in its auditorium. If you haven't been to the Nature Center, we encourage a visit. The Nature Center can be contacted at (573) 290-5218 to schedule a program or request a list of activities. All MDC resources also are available online at mdc.mo.gov.

So, happy birthday MDC! Shall we dare say, for 80 years old, you look well-preserved.