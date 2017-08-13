4x4 - 8-13-17

Jackson

What has been the highlight of your summer?

Spending time with friends.

What will you be doing during the upcoming eclipse?

Nothing.

Have you been watching the new season of Game of Thrones?

Festus, Missouri

No.

What's your favorite thing about Missouri?

I have friends here.

What has been the highlight of your summer?

I went to Colorado, that was a pretty big highlight.

Cape Girardeau

What will you be doing during the upcoming eclipse?

I don't know yet, we have a couple different ideas. Maybe go to a festival or go to Tower Rock to watch it.

Have you been watching the new season of Game of Thrones?

No, I have not. I hear it's amazing.

What's your favorite thing about Missouri?

Cape Girardeau

The wildlife.

What has been the highlight of your summer?

In the beginning of the summer, I went to Byrdfest in Arkansas.

What will you be doing during the upcoming eclipse?

I think I might just go camping.

Have you been watching the new season of Game of Thrones?

No, I haven't.

What's your favorite thing about Missouri?

The hidden beauty. You can go to a random spot and find something beautiful.

What has been the highlight of your summer?

What will you be doing during the upcoming eclipse?

I would like to see it, I have to get something to see that with though.

Have you been watching the new season of Game of Thrones?

Yeah. It's cool, I like it.

What's your favorite thing about Missouri?

Just riding and looking at different sights.