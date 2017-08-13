Motorcyclist hurt seriously in crash north of Cape

A motorcycle accident seriously injured a 30-year-old McClure, Illinois, motorcyclist at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Cape Girardeau County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated the driver, Carl E. Woods, totaled his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle after running off the south side of County Road 638 four miles north of Cape Girardeau, striking a utility pole.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, according to the report.