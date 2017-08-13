Motorcyclist hurt seriously in crash north of Cape

Most read stories
- Authorities: Infant left in car, dies in Cape Girardeau County (8/13/18)
- New Cape clinic to help opioid addicts (8/18/18)1
- A new sheriff in town: Ruth Ann Dickerson takes over in interim role (8/14/18)1
- Trevor Blattner's passion away from the dentist's chair (8/18/18)
- Man arrested at restaurant after alleged shot fired in the area (8/16/18)2
- Appeal to Sikeston PD (8/17/18)
- Southeast to be pet-friendly in the fall (8/17/18)2
- Juden stepping down as Mo. public safety director (8/18/18)4
- Police: Stalking claim at Jackson park deemed misunderstood prank (8/14/18)
- Health officials studying church picnic as salmonella outbreak hits 50 (8/18/18)