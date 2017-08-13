*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Sounds for Hounds

Sunday, August 13, 2017

If you missed the recent community activity at the River Campus, Sounds for Hounds, you missed an amazing performance. Thanks to Jerry Ford and associates for organizing such an outstanding program! Perhaps we should request that the name of our hound be Jerry! Cape's community sure has some terrific talent. The crowd was large and seemed to love the music.

Edward Kaiser, Cape Girardeau