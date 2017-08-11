Chambers join effort tomarket manufacturing jobs

The chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson announced they are joining a larger initiative to help young adults prepare to enter the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturers are having difficulty finding skilled workers.

"Certainly, within the last 18 to 24 months, the thing that comes up over and over again is employees," John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce told reporter Tyler Graef.

Mehner, according to Graef's reporting, said the specifics of what programming will occur locally is being worked out. Part of the focus will be to involve local manufacturers to help illustrate to young people what's being made in the area.

"While the departure of low-level manufacturing jobs to China and India receives much attention, manufacturers like P&G, Mondi, BioKyowa, Havco and many others need employees with technical skills to create cutting-edge products that beat the global competition," Jerry Jasinowki, president of the National Association of Manufacturers, stated in a news release. "The erosion of technical training programs and a lack of student interest in math, science and technical careers have left America with a critical shortage of skilled workers."

The programming also will seek to inform students of the monetary benefits available with manufacturing jobs.

To raise awareness, the campaign will include print, outdoor, movie theater, radio and online advertising, plus a website, brochures and direct mail, according to a news release issued by the chamber.

In Friday's newspaper, Graef wrote a story about Mondi beginning a new apprenticeship program to help train skilled workers.

There is a demand for skilled laborers in the region. The chambers and area educational institutions are increasingly becoming involved in helping provide the workers necessary for the demand in the workforce.

A real opportunity exists here in Southeast Missouri for those who enjoy working with their hands. Manufacturing still plays a role in the workforce, and there are still good-paying jobs to be had with the right training and education. We're encouraged to see a multifaceted approach to helping area businesses inform, train and educate potential employees from around the area.