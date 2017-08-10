*Menu
Paradise Express in Scott City 20 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Thursday, August 10, 2017
User-submitted story by Christine Estes, Executive Board Member Scott City Chamber of Commerce
On August 1, 2017. Paradise Express celebrated 20 years in business.Owner, Ronald Mason and manager, Chaundra Mason along with members of the Scott City Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

