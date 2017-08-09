Heartland Book Festival on the Mississippi set for October 28

The Heartland Writers Guild will be hosting the Heartland Book Festival on the Mississippi on October 28, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for the public to meet published authors who will have their books available for purchase. Authors, book publishers, book sellers, along with illustrators and book editors, can register for booth space on the groups web site or on the Facebook page.

Organizers are seeking the involvement of students who are part of area schools speech and drama teams and Beta Club living literature teams. This event will give area talented students another platform to showcase their skills in literary interpretation.

Crafters who wish to get a jump on the Christmas buying season need to register. Booths that are 10 X 10 will be available for displaying their creative talents. Cost for booth space is low to encourage crafters to get involved with this first-time event.

Entertainment in the form of musicians and storytellers will round out the fun during the book festival. If interested in providing music during the day, contact Dorinda Miller at 573-625-2262. The art of storytelling truly brings a book to life. Storytellers who want to be on the program should contact Carol Fisher at 573-888-3620.

Register to reserve booth space at www.heartlandwriters.org or on Facebook at The Heartland Book Festival on the Mississippi. For more information, contact Mary Rechenberg at 573-833-6509.

Join us for a day to celebrate everything having to do with books, along with some talented writers, artists, crafters, and good entertainment, on October 28 at the Osage Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.