Organizations making a difference around the world

This big world gets small at times.

If we think we have problems, a look at other places around the globe will reveal those less fortunate. And after truly seeing and learning of people in desperate need, it can weigh on one's heart to try to bring care and hope where there is little.

That's been the case locally, with several initiatives reaching out to impoverished countries with a helping hand.

A "Pack the Bus" project is currently underway to bolster Respire Haiti, a mission project that initially sought to educate children at a Christian school but since grown to include a medical center and more in Gressier, Haiti. The project is collecting school supplies and books, and also has targeted cleaning supplies and hygiene items as priorities. Becky Harding, a Cape Girardeau resident, has been involved with Respire Haiti for four years and currently serves as Respire Haiti board secretary,

"We're just trying to engage our community with this community in Haiti, lend support and help, and it's been really great," Harding said.

She said the shipping date for goods collected will be Aug. 18, and donations are being accepted until then at her office, 1304 Broadway.

Another local international initiative is Seeds of Dignity Ministries, which is helping the impoverished in the Philippines. Peter Cowles, the founder and president of the ministry, will soon move to Cape Girardeau from Tennessee and recently spoke to La Croix Church, where one of the local members, Kelly Morton, serves on the board of directors for Seeds of Dignity. Cowles explained the work of his not-for-profit agency in aiding disabled children and Filipino families amid natural disasters and a growing presence of the Islamic State. Morton is gathering prom dresses for Filipino girls to wear at Seeds of Dignity's "Night to Shine" dance in February.

Seeds of Dignity also works with the Tebow CURE Hospital to help provide orthopedic services for Filipinos.

It is good to see an awareness and concern citizens of this area have for those in dire situations in distant lands. It speaks well for the people of Southeast Missouri, and we applaud the efforts.

It's also important not to overlook the numerous local organizations, ones like the United Way and Red Cross, who provide help on a daily basis. They can always use manpower and donations to meet needs in our own backyard.

It can be a big world, and it can be a small world. Helping wherever and whenever possible makes it a better world.

We know there are several other local organizations, churches and individuals doing God's work, here and around the world. To all those donating or volunteering, we appreciate you.