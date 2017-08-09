Wishing all students, educators a productive start to school

From the opening moment, the first day of school can be quite alarming, a jolt to the system after the days of summer.

Several local schools begin classes Thursday, and the ones that don't are just days away.

There's nothing in life quite like that first day of school. Metaphorically, it might be compared to an early morning cup of coffee with newspaper in hand -- a soft, slow introduction to the day. It's a time to reflect on the previous day or night, a review of the events while gently setting us into reality of a new day and the proceedings ahead. For many youngsters, it's longing memories of vacations and summer sun mixed with cold reality of a new routine, which includes introductions to new teachers and classes. The first day holds no big demands but comes with the knowledge homework and tests will come soon enough.

While the start of school signals a change, it also signifies a time for growth, full of challenges and opportunities. All will be presented with new material and the expectation to learn, but each student will face unique challenges. From making friends at a new school to making sports teams, tests abound but with rewards.

However, students have not cornered the market on challenges. A journey lies ahead for teachers, administrators and staff. We hope they've had time to rejuvenate over the summer.

A special acknowledgment goes out to first-year educators, who are facing the unique challenge of being on their own for the first time. We wish them patience, strength, confidence and support as they launch careers.

And for the Class of 2018, we hope great memories are in store as you begin the final year.