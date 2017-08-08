Scholarship Luncheon Honors Donors, Recognizes Recipients

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and SoutheastHEALTH Auxiliary scholarship recipients had the opportunity to personally thank the individuals who are helping them earn advanced degrees at a Scholarship Luncheon held recently at the Jackson Civic Center. The luncheon celebrated the success of 25 students who received $55,500 in scholarship awards.

Foundation and Auxiliary programs continue to grow each year, said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Executive Director Patti Ranzini. Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to transform their dreams into reality. Our scholarship programs not only make a difference to students, but also to our communities, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the growing healthcare workforce.

Since 1962, more than $1,155,500 in scholarships has been awarded by the Auxiliary and Foundation.

This years recipients include:

Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences RN  AA Nursing Program:

Kelsie Collier, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship

Allison Grant, Polly DuVal Kinder Endowed Auxiliary Scholarship

Claire Grebing, O.D. Niswonger Endowed Foundation Scholarship

Alicia Gromer, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship

Kendra Kalish, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship

Tina Kuberski, Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship

Stephanie Moll, Dr. Shelia Casky/James Wente/ LP Maxwell, MD Endowed Foundation Scholarship

Ericka Mouser, Elda Haertling Endowed Auxiliary Scholarship

Anna Catherine Schermerhorn, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship, US Bankcorp Scholarship

Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences:

Erin Mack, US Bankcorp Scholarship

Nicholas Sturdevant, US Bankcorp Scholarship

Christina Wright, US Bankcorp Scholarship

Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences Medical Technology Program:

Elizabeth Grace, Dorothy Kies Penzel Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences LPN to RN Bridge Program:

Ambrosia Triplett, Irene Popp, RN Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in Southeast Missouri State University B. S. In Biomedical Sciences Program:

Alexis Engelhart, Charlotte Black Sargent Auxiliary Scholarship

Enrolled in Missouri State University Cellular Biology Program:

Zachary Sims, Margaret Foster Roberts Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship and Leonard C. Koch Auxiliary Foundation Endowed Scholarships

Enrolled in A T Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine:

Macy Shively, Margaret Foster Roberts Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in NOVA Southeastern University Doctoral Speech Language Pathology Program

Lauren Snider, Nancy Bray Auxiliary Scholarship

Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri State University BSN Program:

Christina Beauford, Hutson Family Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship

Cynthia Hoffman, Dr. Karen Crites Hendrickson Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Amanda Klosterhoff, Hazel Harrison Strickler Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in the Belmont University Occupational Therapy Masters Program:

Nicholas Spencer, Balsamo Family Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in the Louisiana State University Masters Public Health Program:

Asha Buehler, William and Martha Scott Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Enrolled in the Cox College Nursing Masters Program:

Alicia Green, Ilena Aslin Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship

Suzzanne Stucker, Hazel Harrison Strickler Foundation Endowed Scholarship