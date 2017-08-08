- Jackson man accused of statutory sodomy in elementary-school parking lot (8/8/17)
Scholarship Luncheon Honors Donors, Recognizes Recipients
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and SoutheastHEALTH Auxiliary scholarship recipients had the opportunity to personally thank the individuals who are helping them earn advanced degrees at a Scholarship Luncheon held recently at the Jackson Civic Center. The luncheon celebrated the success of 25 students who received $55,500 in scholarship awards.
Foundation and Auxiliary programs continue to grow each year, said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Executive Director Patti Ranzini. Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to transform their dreams into reality. Our scholarship programs not only make a difference to students, but also to our communities, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the growing healthcare workforce.
Since 1962, more than $1,155,500 in scholarships has been awarded by the Auxiliary and Foundation.
This years recipients include:
Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences RN AA Nursing Program:
Kelsie Collier, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship
Allison Grant, Polly DuVal Kinder Endowed Auxiliary Scholarship
Claire Grebing, O.D. Niswonger Endowed Foundation Scholarship
Alicia Gromer, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship
Kendra Kalish, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship
Tina Kuberski, Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship
Stephanie Moll, Dr. Shelia Casky/James Wente/ LP Maxwell, MD Endowed Foundation Scholarship
Ericka Mouser, Elda Haertling Endowed Auxiliary Scholarship
Anna Catherine Schermerhorn, Hazel Harrison Strickler Endowed Foundation Scholarship, US Bankcorp Scholarship
Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences:
Erin Mack, US Bankcorp Scholarship
Nicholas Sturdevant, US Bankcorp Scholarship
Christina Wright, US Bankcorp Scholarship
Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences Medical Technology Program:
Elizabeth Grace, Dorothy Kies Penzel Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences LPN to RN Bridge Program:
Ambrosia Triplett, Irene Popp, RN Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in Southeast Missouri State University B. S. In Biomedical Sciences Program:
Alexis Engelhart, Charlotte Black Sargent Auxiliary Scholarship
Enrolled in Missouri State University Cellular Biology Program:
Zachary Sims, Margaret Foster Roberts Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship and Leonard C. Koch Auxiliary Foundation Endowed Scholarships
Enrolled in A T Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine:
Macy Shively, Margaret Foster Roberts Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in NOVA Southeastern University Doctoral Speech Language Pathology Program
Lauren Snider, Nancy Bray Auxiliary Scholarship
Enrolled in the Southeast Missouri State University BSN Program:
Christina Beauford, Hutson Family Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship
Cynthia Hoffman, Dr. Karen Crites Hendrickson Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Amanda Klosterhoff, Hazel Harrison Strickler Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in the Belmont University Occupational Therapy Masters Program:
Nicholas Spencer, Balsamo Family Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in the Louisiana State University Masters Public Health Program:
Asha Buehler, William and Martha Scott Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Enrolled in the Cox College Nursing Masters Program:
Alicia Green, Ilena Aslin Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship
Suzzanne Stucker, Hazel Harrison Strickler Foundation Endowed Scholarship