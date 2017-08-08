Leadership summit is worth the time, investment

Many of us would like to be leaders, and could be good at it, if ... someone would just get us pointed in the right direction.

Good news, a leadership compass is just ahead. On Thursday and Friday, La Croix Church will host a simulcast for the annual Global Leadership Summit, a two-day event broadcast from Willow Creek Community Church in northern Illinois.

LaCroix will be one of more than 600 locations where the event will be simulcast in the United States.

While the Summit is Christian based, leadership is the focal point that will be addressed by speakers and through discussions. Vision and practical skill development are topics to be addressed. The pay event has proven popular, with more than 500 individuals attending locally and about 300,000 participating nationally last year.

Bill Hybels, founder and senior pastor at Willow Creek Community Church, will be among the 13 speakers, which also will include business leaders like Sheryl Sanberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, and best-selling authors Marcus Buckingham, Angela Duckworth, Immaculee Ilibagiza and Laszlo Bock, who also is a senior advisor at Google.

While some people are naturally better at it than others, leadership is a skill that can be developed. This promises to be a helpful workshop with some inspiration from people who are well versed on the subject.

And who knows? If you go, you may find others will follow.