GT - 4x4 - 8-6-17

St. Louis

Damarkus Miller

St. Louis

If you could meet any famous musician, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

Chief Keef, because he raps about stuff I listen to.

Where would you take them to dinner and why?

Hometown Buffet, because I know there will be stuff he likes.

If you could rename any animal, which would you choose and what would you name it?

I'd call a caterpillar a slime instead.

What do you and 10-year-old you still have in common?

The way I walk. I walk kind of pigeon-toed.

Markel Miller

St. Louis

St. Louis

If you could meet any famous musician, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

Tupac; he's a legend. He rapped about reality.

Where would you take them to dinner and why?

Probably Buffalo Wild Wings, because I like wings.

If you could rename any animal, which would you choose and what would you name it?

Snakes would be called killers.

What do you and 10-year-old you still have in common?

We have the same face.

Hakhem Miller

St. Louis

St. Louis

If you could meet any famous musician, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

Michael Jackson, he gives me inspiration.

Where would you take them to dinner and why?

Applebee's, I think it's classy.

If you could rename any animal, which would you choose and what would you name it?

A moose to a husk instead.

What do you and 10-year-old you still have in common?

We both have the same personality.

Rachelle Compaore

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

If you could meet any famous musician, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

Michael Jackson, I think he was a fascinating person.

Where would you take them to dinner and why?

Flat Branch Brewing Company in Columbia, Missouri.

If you could rename any animal, which would you choose and what would you name it?

I'd call a horse a really big dog.

What do you and 10-year-old you still have in common?

Loving to read.