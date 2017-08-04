Sales tax holiday provides shoppers significant savings

Everybody loves a tax break.

Thats why this weekend is so appealing for shoppers who are preparing for the start of a new school year. From today through Sunday, Missouri is making certain back-to-school items exempt of its 4.225 percent state sales tax to help parents, students and teachers in the purchase of classroom supplies, clothing and some electronics.

In the spirit of what is being called a tax holiday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission recently announced it will participate, providing an exemption on school-related items of its 1 percent tax.

Shoppers also can receive further tax relief depending upon the municipality where they are shopping. Some municipalities, but not all, in Cape Girardeau County are waiving taxes on school-related purchases over the three-day period, which can lead to another 1 percent to 2.75 percent of savings.

In addition, many retailers are jockeying for position this busy weekend and offering discounted prices on school-related items, making it an opportunity to make needed purchases at rock-bottom prices.

While the tax holiday is targeted for those returning to school, its a break for any shopper who might be in the market for any of the exempt items  clothing (apparel and footwear), personal computers and school supplies. Answers to common questions about the tax holiday, including exempt and non-exempt items, can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue website at www.dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.

While unfortunately a new car for drivers education does not fall under the exempt items, we hope the public takes advantage of the tax break this weekend, especially those with children who need to be equipped for the classroom.