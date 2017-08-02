Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Raises $684 for the AED's for Students Fund

Imos Pizza at Rhodes on Nash Road in Scott City, Mo. recently presented a $684 check to support the AEDs for Students Fund. The money was raised during an Imos Pizza at Rhodes fundraising day hosted July 27. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Manager Jeni Powers presented the donation to Mike Rhymer who is raising money to purchase eight AEDs (automated external defibrillators), which will be provided to local Scott City schools.

The donation equaled 10% of Imos Pizza purchases made at the Scott City Imos Pizza at Rhodes located at I-55 Exit 91, including gift cards. The fundraisers earning potential was not limited to only a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned the cause upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed the cause to benefit from all purchases made the entire day. Imos Pizza at Rhodes helped Mr. Rhymer publicize the fundraiser by providing fliers to share throughout the community and social media content.

We are making fundraising events easy and accessible to local schools and organizations. Its our way of thanking communities that have welcomed and supported our businesses (Imos Pizza and Rhodes), said Brent Anderson, Rhodes Vice President of Business Development at Operations. We look forward to serving the Scott City community for years to come.

Imos Pizza at Rhodes invites any interested school or organization to book a 10% fundraising day with its company or presell Imos Pizza frozen pizzas. Interested schools should contact General Manager Jeni Powers at (573) 334-7694 for details.

About Rhodes Convenience Stores

Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs over 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at four locations in Perryville, Scott City, Sikeston and Jackson. Imos Pizza orders can be placed by calling the specific locations or by visiting ImosPizza.com.