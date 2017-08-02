- Federal prosecutors prepare case against 'dangerous, sociopathic' Waller (7/30/17)1
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Raises $684 for the AED's for Students Fund
Imos Pizza at Rhodes on Nash Road in Scott City, Mo. recently presented a $684 check to support the AEDs for Students Fund. The money was raised during an Imos Pizza at Rhodes fundraising day hosted July 27. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Manager Jeni Powers presented the donation to Mike Rhymer who is raising money to purchase eight AEDs (automated external defibrillators), which will be provided to local Scott City schools.
The donation equaled 10% of Imos Pizza purchases made at the Scott City Imos Pizza at Rhodes located at I-55 Exit 91, including gift cards. The fundraisers earning potential was not limited to only a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned the cause upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed the cause to benefit from all purchases made the entire day. Imos Pizza at Rhodes helped Mr. Rhymer publicize the fundraiser by providing fliers to share throughout the community and social media content.
We are making fundraising events easy and accessible to local schools and organizations. Its our way of thanking communities that have welcomed and supported our businesses (Imos Pizza and Rhodes), said Brent Anderson, Rhodes Vice President of Business Development at Operations. We look forward to serving the Scott City community for years to come.
Imos Pizza at Rhodes invites any interested school or organization to book a 10% fundraising day with its company or presell Imos Pizza frozen pizzas. Interested schools should contact General Manager Jeni Powers at (573) 334-7694 for details.
About Rhodes Convenience Stores
Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs over 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at four locations in Perryville, Scott City, Sikeston and Jackson. Imos Pizza orders can be placed by calling the specific locations or by visiting ImosPizza.com.