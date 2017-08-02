*Menu
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Raises $684 for the AED's for Students Fund

Wednesday, August 2, 2017
User-submitted story by Lindsey Wagoner
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes General Manager Jeni Powers presents a $684 donation to Mike Rhymer. The donation will go towards purchasing AED's (automated external defibrillators) for Scott City students. The funds were generated through an Imo's Pizza at Rhodes fundraising day on July 27. Ten percent of all Imo's Pizza food and gift card sales went to the cause.

Imos Pizza at Rhodes on Nash Road in Scott City, Mo. recently presented a $684 check to support the AEDs for Students Fund. The money was raised during an Imos Pizza at Rhodes fundraising day hosted July 27. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Manager Jeni Powers presented the donation to Mike Rhymer who is raising money to purchase eight AEDs (automated external defibrillators), which will be provided to local Scott City schools.

The donation equaled 10% of Imos Pizza purchases made at the Scott City Imos Pizza at Rhodes located at I-55 Exit 91, including gift cards. The fundraisers earning potential was not limited to only a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned the cause upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed the cause to benefit from all purchases made the entire day. Imos Pizza at Rhodes helped Mr. Rhymer publicize the fundraiser by providing fliers to share throughout the community and social media content.

We are making fundraising events easy and accessible to local schools and organizations. Its our way of thanking communities that have welcomed and supported our businesses (Imos Pizza and Rhodes), said Brent Anderson, Rhodes Vice President of Business Development at Operations. We look forward to serving the Scott City community for years to come.

Imos Pizza at Rhodes invites any interested school or organization to book a 10% fundraising day with its company or presell Imos Pizza frozen pizzas. Interested schools should contact General Manager Jeni Powers at (573) 334-7694 for details.

About Rhodes Convenience Stores

Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs over 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at four locations in Perryville, Scott City, Sikeston and Jackson. Imos Pizza orders can be placed by calling the specific locations or by visiting ImosPizza.com.

