SEMO gymnasts, Dalhousie founder recognized for excellence

Much of the focus on sports is on winning, but being honored beyond the sports arena bears witness to something beyond scores and talent.

Intelligence, commitment, leadership and character help an athlete in competition and in life.

Recently, the Southeast Missouri State volleyball team and local businessman/amateur-golf supporter Cord Dombrowski were recognized for continued excellence.

The Southeast women were honored with the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. Fittingly, it made for a perfect 10 for the Redhawk gymnasts. Their cumulative team grade-point average of 3.50 for the 2016-17 academic year made it 10 consecutive years for receiving the award.

The athletes, coach Julie Yankus and everyone involved with the program are to be commended on continuing the established academic excellence. It should also be noted that the Redhawks are quite adept at flipping more than pages. They've been a consistent winning draw at Houck Field House over the years.

Dombrowski, the founder and current managing member of Dalhousie Golf Club, was named president of the Missouri Golf Association in June. While Dombrowski never quite claimed the title of Missouri men's amateur champion, he has excelled at championing amateur golf. Under Dombrowski's watch, Dalhousie has been heavily involved in hosting prestigious amateur events, including MGA tournaments. A combination of a premier course, attentive staff and community support, and Dombrowski's desire to give back to the game, led to an elevated profile for all with the MGA. The course started off with bottom-rung events with the organization but worked its way up to hosting the MGA's top jewel, the Missouri Amateur Championship, in 2012. Likewise, Dombrowski went from serving on committees to chairing them, to becoming an officer on the executive committee.

He'll now be the MGA president for the next two years. In the 15 years since Dalhousie opened in 2002, Dombrowski has proven to be an extraordinary leader and navigator. We're confident he'll keep the MGA on course. Congratulations, Cord.