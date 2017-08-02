Fighting Squirrels look to finish season with championship

As a team name, Fighting Squirrels may not strike fear into the heart of man. However, teams at next week's Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington, might be well advised to sit up and pay attention to the all-star collection of baseball players assembled from Southeast Missouri that uses Charleston, Missouri, as its home base.

The Fighting Squirrels have been more than just a nuisance for teams they've encountered in this year's postseason play. In Charleston's undefeated run through the state and regional tournaments, more than half of its wins have come by the mercy rule. The Fighting Squirrels blasted their five state opponents by a combined 49-8 score on their home field, then pounced on the competition at the Midwest Plains Regional to the tune of 53-7 over five games in Junction City, Kansas. That's a 10-game postseason run where its overwhelmed opponents 102-15. That's well beyond menacing rodent.

The Fighting Squirrels are coached by Cape Central graduate Michael Minner and have a cast of talented, proven winners in the mix. Greenville High School graduate Trey McDaniel, recently named the Semoball Awards Baseball Athlete of the Year, punctuated the regional victory by throwing a no-hitter at the Buckley Bombers in a 7-0 victory in the championship game. The strong-armed pitching staff also includes the likes of Bell City graduates Cole Nichols and Austin Hicks, who both recently led the Cubs to their third straight Missouri Class 1 baseball title, and Scott City graduate Braden Cox, who in July was named the Semoball Awards Male Athlete of the Year in Southeast Missouri.

The Fighting Squirrels will take a 39-6 record to the Babe Ruth World Series as they makes their fourth appearance, and first since 2014.

Many of the team's players will be heading off to colleges to play at the next level when they return. While many of us are well aware Southeast Missouri is home to some great baseball, the Charleston squad looks to spread the word in Washington. There undoubtedly will be some big trees to navigate in that neck of the woods, but this group looks formidable.

We wish all the best to the Fighting Squirrels.