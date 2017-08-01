Resources available to help during heat waves

A wide range of weather is in Missouri's DNA, and most of the state's inhabitants might grudgingly admit it's nice to have four seasons.

Beautiful springs days are better appreciated after the cold days of winter, as are the cool, leaf-changing days of fall after the hot days of summer. The summer and winter are largely tolerable, except when extremes are encountered, like the recent heat, which can be downright dangerous if not treated with respect.

Air conditioning has been a lifeline with temperatures consistently soaring into the upper 90s and topping 100 over the later half of July, and August always holds promise of more of the same. Staying cool is not only a matter of comfort for many, but a necessity. Infants, elderly, the ill and pets are particularly vulnerable to high temperatures.

Unfortunately, utility bills also soar with the summer temperatures, creating a financial burden for some. There is assistance to help with those bills, with an energy crisis intervention program. Ameren Missouri has pledged $50,000 in assistance to agencies in Missouri in an effort to help families in crisis stay cool. East Missouri Action Agency is the local contact for the program. Ameren Missouri customers interested in the program can call EMAA at (573) 431-5191.

There are other ways to beat the heat and high utilities. If you don't have air conditioning, take a trip to the library, mall, theater, community center or local Red Cross. During a heat advisory, First Call For Help, (573) 334-4357, can provide a list of local heat-relief shelters.

Some residents might be homebound, so check in on elderly neighbors who do not have air conditioning or live alone. Also, keep a close eye on infants and young children, and make sure pets have water and are in a cool place. Never leave children or pets in a car, not even for a few moments. And if you venture outdoors, avoid dark colors, stay hydrated and try to have a companion when taking a walk or out working.

We promise cooler days are down the road, but until then, let's be smart and watch out for each other.