Cape County Commission agenda 7/31/17
Monday, July 31, 2017
Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
* Minutes of the July 27 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
* None at this time
Public comments
* Items listed on agenda
Routine business
* Purchase orders
* Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
* None at this time
Action items
* Award BID 17-11HWY072717G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 337 and County Road 340 to Highway Department for review
Discussion and possible action
* None at this time
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
* None at this time
Public comments
* Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo5