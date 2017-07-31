Cape County Commission agenda 7/31/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

* Minutes of the July 27 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

* None at this time

Public comments

* Items listed on agenda

Routine business

* Purchase orders

* Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

* None at this time

Action items

* Award BID 17-11HWY072717G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 337 and County Road 340 to Highway Department for review

Discussion and possible action

* None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

* None at this time

Public comments

* Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo5