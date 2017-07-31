Frat at Missouri sued over alleged near-fatal hazing case

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A former student at the University of Missouri's Columbia campus is suing a fraternity, its parent organization and three members over an alleged hazing he said left him with near-fatal alcohol poisoning.

Brandon Zingale's lawsuit Thursday in Boone County alleges he and other Kappa Alpha Order pledges were forced to participate in a September 2016 vodka-chugging contest.

The lawsuit alleges after being taken by ambulance to a hospital nearly 10 hours after the drinking stunt, the unresponsive Zingale still had a blood-alcohol level of 0.41 -- five times more than the state's legal threshold for intoxication.

The lawsuit alleges the hazing came roughly two weeks after the fraternity had been placed on probation for alcohol infractions.

A Kappa Alpha Order spokesman declined to comment Friday.