New Salvation Army leaders begin to assess needs

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau is under new leadership.

Lts. Matthew and Virginia DeGonia have been appointed to the local Salvation Army, and they're learning about the community as they assess the needs and make plans for the future.

"It's a lot of learning because we don't know the area very well, so it's a lot of meeting folks in the community," Matthew told reporter Tyler Graef. "Seeing what the community really needs, seeing what the [Salvation] Army does in the community currently and what we could be doing better or more of in the community to help serve it better and show the love of Jesus to our community. That's been most of this month."

The DeGonias are replacing previous directors Ronnie and Bridgette Amick, who left on June 28 after being reassigned.

This will be the DeGonias' first assignment straight out of the training college.

Their first impressions of Cape Girardeau and of the local Salvation Army were very positive. We hope they and their 6-year-old son Gabriel continue to find Cape Girardeau warm and welcoming. We know they have important work to do.

If you would like to help the DeGonias in their service to the poor in our communities, consider helping with the feeding program, or see what you can do to help the Salvation Army. It is an organization worthy of your support.