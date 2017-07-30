4x4 - 7/30/17

Sikeston, Missouri

Gretchen Maloyed

What would you most like to see (business/attraction-wise) in Southeast Missouri?

It'd be nice to be able to go on some of the riverboats and see what it's like.

What is your favorite TV show theme song?

"Grey's Anatomy."

What is the most outdated technology people still use today?

I guess I'd say cellphones.

Today is the International Day of Friendship. Who is your best friend and why?

My kids, because I'd do anything for them and I love them to death.

David Marshall

Oak Ridge

What would you most like to see (business/attraction-wise) in Southeast Missouri?

What comes to Southeast Missouri pretty well pleases me. I don't know what could come that would be any better.

What is your favorite TV show theme song?

The song from "Last Man Standing."

What is the most outdated technology people still use today?

Toothbrush.

Today is the International Day of Friendship. Who is your best friend and why?

My wife is my best friend, we've been together for almost 30 years.

Jens Brammer

Jackson

What would you most like to see (business/attraction-wise) in Southeast Missouri?

More boats at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

What is your favorite TV show theme song?

The "Star Trek" theme song.

What is the most outdated technology people still use today?

A phone with a dial.

Today is the International Day of Friendship. Who is your best friend and why?

That has to be my wife.

Aundrea Tillmon

Cape Girardeau

What would you most like to see (business/attraction-wise) in Southeast Missouri?

Male exotic dancing.

What is your favorite TV show theme song?

"Golden Girls."

What is the most outdated technology people still use today?

A VCR.

Today is the International Day of Friendship. Who is your best friend and why?

Kyle, because I love him.