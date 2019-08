Elks give $15K to Cape police for K-9 unit

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

A $15,000 donation from the Cape Elks Lodge to the Cape Girardeau Police Department will make the purchase of a new K-9 unit dog possible, according to the police department.

Police chief Wes Blair said he was “speechless” when contacted by the Elks.

“I was blown away,” he said.

Blair said the partnership between the police department and the Elks has been great.

“We appreciate this so much,” Blair said of the donation.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public-information officer for the department, called the donation from the Elks a blessing.

“To get a donation, period, is an honor, but to get a donation of this size is almost indescribable,” Schmidt said in a phone interview Thursday.

“It’s a huge sum of money which can send us well on our way to completing our goal of having a complete K-9 unit,” Schmidt added.

Schmidt said the $15,000 will include training for the dog at a facility in Cape Girardeau County the department has used before.

Jason Ledure, trustee at Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge 639, said the donation was raised in a single day, setting a record.

“It was a one-day fundraising event with local sponsorships, our members,” Ledure said.

“Everybody got behind it.”

Ledure said the Elks hold a yearly fundraiser, picking a different charity each year.

“It’s a big draw for our membership,” Ledure said, with silent and live auctions, a tennis-ball golf tournament on the nine-hole golf course behind the lake, games and activities for children, a member potluck meal and a fireworks display.

This year, the countdown to begin the display resulted in a black smoke ring over Cape Girardeau that “caused quite a stir,” Ledure said, laughing.

The July 10 display led to speculation about the smoke ring, but, Ledure said, “It wasn’t aliens. It was us.”

Ledure said the Elks always have been big supporters of the police department and are very happy to be making the donation.

Schmidt, who is a member of the Elks, said the donation will help tremendously.

“I want to make sure to thank the Elks and everyone associated with the Elks, everyone who donated and helped, every person who has ever donated to this K-9 program,” Schmidt said, “but especially the Elks. I can’t say that enough.”

