Elks give $15K to Cape police for K-9 unit

A $15,000 donation from the Cape Elks Lodge to the Cape Girardeau Police Department will make the purchase of a new K-9 unit dog possible, according to the police department.

Police chief Wes Blair said he was speechless when contacted by the Elks.

I was blown away, he said.

Blair said the partnership between the police department and the Elks has been great.

We appreciate this so much, Blair said of the donation.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public-information officer for the department, called the donation from the Elks a blessing.

To get a donation, period, is an honor, but to get a donation of this size is almost indescribable, Schmidt said in a phone interview Thursday.

Its a huge sum of money which can send us well on our way to completing our goal of having a complete K-9 unit, Schmidt added.

Schmidt said the $15,000 will include training for the dog at a facility in Cape Girardeau County the department has used before.

Jason Ledure, trustee at Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge 639, said the donation was raised in a single day, setting a record.

It was a one-day fundraising event with local sponsorships, our members, Ledure said.

Everybody got behind it.

Ledure said the Elks hold a yearly fundraiser, picking a different charity each year.

Its a big draw for our membership, Ledure said, with silent and live auctions, a tennis-ball golf tournament on the nine-hole golf course behind the lake, games and activities for children, a member potluck meal and a fireworks display.

This year, the countdown to begin the display resulted in a black smoke ring over Cape Girardeau that caused quite a stir, Ledure said, laughing.

The July 10 display led to speculation about the smoke ring, but, Ledure said, It wasnt aliens. It was us.

Ledure said the Elks always have been big supporters of the police department and are very happy to be making the donation.

Schmidt, who is a member of the Elks, said the donation will help tremendously.

I want to make sure to thank the Elks and everyone associated with the Elks, everyone who donated and helped, every person who has ever donated to this K-9 program, Schmidt said, but especially the Elks. I cant say that enough.

