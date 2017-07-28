Major case squad disbands; no suspect in July 19 homicide

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Thursday morning after having remained in action past the 72-hour standard activation period, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the major case squad.

Durden was pronounced dead July 19 at a residence in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street. Police have not released the cause of death, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton confirmed only that an autopsy has been completed.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Thursday the major case squad exceeded its standard timeframe to follow leads that were still active.

One of those leads apparently involved a woman whose photo was found at the scene. Police announced on social media they were able to contact the woman but have not released any other information.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact them at (573) 335-6621.

Pertinent address:

200 block of South Lorimier Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.