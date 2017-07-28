- Dashcam video of Lowe's truck crash going viral (7/26/17)1
- Former Sikeston DPS director denies knowing about allegations against detective (7/20/17)1
- Chaffee City Council fires officer facing criminal charge (7/23/17)1
- Wreck flips Lowe's truck in Cape (7/25/17)4
- 49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape (7/20/17)
- Major Case Squad seeks woman in connection with homicide investigation (7/26/17)
- At least one Perryville cop disciplined for misconduct (7/20/17)1
- More details emerge in Perryville police-misconduct case (7/21/17)
- Cape homicide victim identified (7/21/17)
- Painted-rock hunts catch fire in Cape area (7/20/17)
Quality health-care access
Our political leaders in Washington are spending a lot of political capital to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act instead of making it better. Over 18 percent of our national GDP is spent on healthcare. When compared to other developed economies throughout the world, it is about twice as much with no increase in health outcomes. Germany only spends 10 percent of its GDP on healthcare, and their citizens are much healthier than Americans. It is clear that something needs to be done to make our health care system more efficient and effective. However, not on the backs of America's poor and the working lower class. It is not just or fair. Every American deserves access to quality health care. The idea plan should include coverage for all, medical deductions for the middle class and insurance vouchers for the poor.
WALLIE G. BREIG, Perryville
