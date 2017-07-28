Jackson Homecomers continues through Saturday

The 110th annual Jackson Homecomers is in full swing, and if you've missed out there's still a couple of days left to enjoy the festivities.

The Jackson festival, which takes place in uptown Jackson near the courthouse, begins each night at 6, and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday, and it looks like the temperature will cool down to make the experience much more enjoyable.

This year there is a new teacup ride for children, and for the first time, a beer garden today and Saturday, hosted by the Jackson Elks.

Tonight, Josh Driskell will perform on the main stage, while Barefoot on Sunday, followed by The Real Deal will play live music on Saturday.

There will, of course, be plenty of fair food and rides. It's been estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 may attend over the course of Homecomers week.

There is no admission to get in to Homecomers, nor is there a charge for parking. We hope you can make time to visit the county seat and enjoy the small-town carnival, and maybe run into an old friend.