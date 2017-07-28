Prayer 7-28-17

Most read stories
- Dashcam video of Lowe's truck crash going viral (7/26/17)1
- Former Sikeston DPS director denies knowing about allegations against detective (7/20/17)1
- Chaffee City Council fires officer facing criminal charge (7/23/17)1
- Wreck flips Lowe's truck in Cape (7/25/17)4
- 49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape (7/20/17)
- Major Case Squad seeks woman in connection with homicide investigation (7/26/17)
- At least one Perryville cop disciplined for misconduct (7/20/17)1
- More details emerge in Perryville police-misconduct case (7/21/17)
- Cape homicide victim identified (7/21/17)
- Painted-rock hunts catch fire in Cape area (7/20/17)