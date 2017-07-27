Sounds for Hounds to benefit Cape police K9

Dogs have a way of bringing out the best in us.

That's been apparent with the K-9 division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The public has gotten behind the drive to expand the division to four dogs, which will provide around-the-clock support for the department in the effort to keep the streets safe. The department was facing the retirement of both of its dogs in 2017, K-9 Reno and K-9 Schupo, and was seeking to purchase four new dogs, an expense not included in its annual budget. The purchase of top-notch police dogs cost in the neighborhood of $14,000, so a fundraising drive called "Pay for the Pups" was launched in January with the ambitious goal of raising $60,000. Suffice to say, the community has rallied to the cause.

Businesses, organizations and individuals have stepped forward, overwhelming those close to the effort. In discussing the drive, Sgt. Bryan Blanner, Schupo's handler, even told of a little girl who went about her neighborhood and collected $200 for the cause. The fundraising is ongoing, but the goal is likely to be reached this Saturday when a group of local musicians put their talents together with a "Sounds for Hounds" benefit concert at the River Campus. The performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Bedell Theater.

Thus far, the money raised has allowed for the purchase and training of K-9 Dallas, whose handler, Officer Eric Steiner, noted has successfully detected narcotics on one occasion in his first month of duty. He shows promise in replacing Reno, who was a valuable asset for eight years. Two more dogs will be purchased in the fall, when Schupo is expected to retire, and a fourth will be added in 2018.

Each platoon will have a dog, whose value goes beyond finding narcotics in places that would not be detected by humans, They also can aid in tracking suspects on the run and searching for missing citizens, both children and adults.

"If we can locate just one child that is lost, that alone is worth the price of the dog," Blanner said. "That's one thing people don't think about, and I think is beyond needed and a huge asset to the community."

The dogs also serve as ambassadors, opening a door for dialogue and relationships with the men in blue. Doors open at schools, organizational meetings and nurses homes.

Yes, dogs seem to bring out the best in us.

It's also good to know they help us deal with the worst.

Thank you to all the musicians performing on Saturday night at the benefit performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to rivercampus.org/event/sounds-for-hounds or call the River Campus box office at 651-2265.