Ron Nall celebrates 25 years as muny band director

There's nothing quite like the sounds of summer: Crickets, frogs, birds, locusts and the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.

As July reaches its twilight days, it presents a final chance to take in the local music as Ron Nall leads the band tonight at Capaha Park.

It will pull down the curtain on Nall's 25th year as the band's director, a milestone which he recently received recognition for with a surprise proclamation and presentation. It was a much deserved recognition for the former Cape Girardeau Central High School music director who has devoted 45 years to the municipal band.

It was the community's good fortune when the Poplar Bluff native, who studied music at Southeast Missouri State University, decided to make Cape Girardeau his permanent home in the early 1970s.

His contributions to the municipal band started 45 years ago when he joined as a French horn player and have not ceased. He retired from teaching in 1998, but his devotion to music and community has kept him front and center with the municipal band.

"He has done so much -- and this is not only just for municipal band ... he has led music festivals, district music festivals, he has taken high-school bands to governors' inaugural parades and gone to Washington, D.C.," Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said at the presentation. "He's been active in church music for many years here in the community, and he has just touched so many lives in our community."

The 73-year-old Nall is the longest-tenured leader the municipal band has known.

"It's nice to be recognized," Nall said, "but I didn't direct the band all these years in hopes of getting a plaque from the mayor, you know? I just did it because I enjoy doing it. I don't know how every profession is, but band directors -- you stay a band director your whole life."

Mr. Nall, we thank you for your contribution to the band, and hope you continue to help fill the air of Cape Girardeau with music for many years to come.

The public can catch this act at 7:30 p.m. today at the bandshell, and give the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band one final round of applause in this Summer of 2017.